trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says she may sue Trump again over CNN town hall comments

by Lauren Sforza - 05/11/23 3:53 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/11/23 3:53 PM ET

E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer said she may sue former President Trump again over comments he made at the CNN town hall Wednesday night.

In an interview with The New York Times, Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said Thursday that she is considering whether to pursue a third defamation lawsuit against Trump in light of comments he made during his CNN town hall appearance Wednesday evening.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Kaplan said. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”

Just one day after a jury found Trump liable of sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll over her allegation that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, Trump called Carroll a “whack job” during the town hall and dismissed concerns that he would lose voters over the verdict.

“This is a fake story. Made-up story,” Trump said at the town hall. He later added, “I have no idea who the hell she is. She’s a whack job.”

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up, and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room,” Trump said, which was met with laughter from the attendees.

Carroll told the Times that she was asleep during Trump’s town hall, but that Kaplan sent her a transcript of Trump’s comments. She said she only read through the first paragraph.

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Carroll said.

The jury released a verdict this week that found Trump liable of sexual abuse and defamation, but not of rape. The jury found Trump had defamed Carroll with comments he made in a 2022 social media post calling her allegations a “complete con job,” and that she “is not my type.”

Carroll has another defamation lawsuit pending over comments Trump made when she first came out with the accusations in 2019. However, that lawsuit has been held up over questions of Trump’s immunity, because he made those statements while he was president.

Tags CNN Defamation Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll verdict New York New York City Roberta Kaplan Roberta Kaplan sexual abuse The New York Times

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  2. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  3. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  4. House Republicans pass border bill limiting asylum protections
  5. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  8. Trump appeals E. Jean Carroll verdict
  9. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  10. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  11. Debt default would increase housing payments by 22 percent: Zillow
  12. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  13. E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says she may sue Trump again over CNN town hall ...
  14. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  15. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  16. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  17. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  18. Jeffries: Trump default comments complicate debt talks
Load more

Video

See all Video