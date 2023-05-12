trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit

by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 8:24 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 8:24 AM ET

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday that it will ask a federal appeals court to block former President Trump’s deposition in a lawsuit brought by two former FBI employees who claim they were unfairly targeted for their work investigating the former president’s ties to Russia.

The government said it plans to seek a rare writ of mandamus from the appeals court, unless U.S. District Judge Amy Berman reconsiders its request that FBI Director Christopher Wray sit for his deposition first, according to a new court filing.

Jackson ordered both Trump and Wray to sit for depositions in the case in February. However, the Justice Department argued that Wray should be deposed first, in case his deposition removes the need to question the former president under oath.

“As the Court itself acknowledged, Director Wray’s testimony could obviate the need for any deposition of former President Trump,” the filing said.

If Berman declines to reconsider the ruling, the DOJ said it will ask the appeals court to block Trump’s deposition and requested the judge stay his deposition in the meantime. 

The DOJ’s latest filing comes in the case brought by former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page. Strzok was fired and Page resigned from the bureau in 2018, after text messages emerged that showed the two making critical comments about Trump.

Tags Amy Berman Christopher Wray Christopher Wray Donald Trump FBI Lisa Page Peter Strzok Peter Strzok

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  4. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  5. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  6. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  7. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  8. Kaitlan Collins calls Trump town hall a ‘major inflection point’ ahead of ...
  9. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  10. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  11. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  12. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  13. Army training base Fort Benning renamed Fort Moore
  14. Trump’s pledge for Ukraine peace met with doubt, derision
  15. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  16. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  17. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  18. House Republicans pass border bill limiting asylum protections
Load more

Video

See all Video