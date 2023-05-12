trending:

Court Battles

Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’

by Julia Shapero - 05/12/23 9:15 AM ET
A federal judge in Florida blocked the Biden administration’s plan to release some migrants into the U.S. on “parole,” shortly before Title 42 expired at midnight on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, a nominee of former President Trump, granted Florida’s request for a temporary restraining order on the parole policy, finding that the policy is not substantially different from one that the same judge struck down in March.

“The Southwest Border has been out of control for the past 2 years,” Wetherell said in Thursday’s ruling. “And it is about to get worse because, at midnight tonight, the Title 42 Order expires.” 

Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants without permitting them to seek asylum, expired on Thursday as the national COVID-19 public health emergency also officially came to an end.

The rule’s end is widely expected to result in a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol preparing for up to 10,000 migrants a day.

Ahead of Thursday’s expiration, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol issued a memo outlining the administration’s plan to “temporarily parole certain noncitizens on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or for significant public benefit.”

The policy requires paroled migrants who are released into the U.S. to schedule an appointment with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within 60 days.

However, Wetherell found that the new policy was not “materially different” from a previous parole policy that released migrants without court dates. 

Under the previous policy, migrants were enrolled in a program called Alternatives to Detention that required them to check in on a mobile app to eventually get a court date, according to NBC News.

“What DHS cannot do is adopt a functionally identical policy as the one the Court vacated in the Florida decision and then expect a different outcome when that policy is challenged,” Wetherell added.

