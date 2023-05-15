trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

READ: Durham report on Trump-Russia investigation

by TheHill.com - 05/15/23 5:30 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 05/15/23 5:30 PM ET

Trump-era special counsel John Durham, assigned to review the investigation of the former president’s ties to Russia, concluded authorities didn’t have sufficient information to open the case, according to his report released Monday.

The final 305-page report offers a scathing assessment of the FBI’s process in how it launched and carried out the investigation, which was known as “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI probe, a move that former President Trump celebrated. Trump himself repeatedly raised expectations for the Durham probe, suggesting it would unveil the “crime of the century.”

Read it here:

durhamreportDownload
Tags Donald Trump FBI John Durham

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  2. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  3. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  4. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  5. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  6. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  7. Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million over sexual assault allegations
  8. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  9. Connolly staffers hospitalized after baseball bat attack in district office
  10. GOP faces critical test on abortion in North Carolina
  11. Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant
  12. Abbott knocks Dominion over Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  13. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  14. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  15. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  16. READ: Durham report on Trump-Russia investigation
  17. Hobby Lobby doesn’t use barcodes: Here’s their explanation
  18. US jets intercept six Russian warplanes near Alaska
Load more

Video

See all Video