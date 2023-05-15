READ: Durham report on Trump-Russia investigation

Trump-era special counsel John Durham, assigned to review the investigation of the former president’s ties to Russia, concluded authorities didn’t have sufficient information to open the case, according to his report released Monday.

The final 305-page report offers a scathing assessment of the FBI’s process in how it launched and carried out the investigation, which was known as “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI probe, a move that former President Trump celebrated. Trump himself repeatedly raised expectations for the Durham probe, suggesting it would unveil the “crime of the century.”

Read it here: