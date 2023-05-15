trending:

Court Battles

Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million over sexual assault allegations

by Julia Mueller - 05/15/23 6:28 PM ET
A former associate of Rudy Giuliani accuses the ex-Trump attorney of demanding sexual favors from her in a bombshell lawsuit alleging “unlawful abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct.”

Noelle Dunphy, former director of business development for several Giuliani-owned companies, filed a lawsuit Monday before the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Dunphy is seeking $10 million in compensation from Giuliani, who allegedly subjected her to constant sexual remarks, demands and threats.

“He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation,” the lawsuit reads.

Giuliani “worked aggressively” to hire Dunphy in 2019, according to the lawsuit, and allegedly began abusing her “almost immediately” after she started work. 

“Giuliani began requiring Ms. Dunphy to work at his home and out of hotel rooms so that she would be at his beck and call. He drank morning, noon, and night, and was frequently intoxicated, and therefore his behavior was always unpredictable,” Dunphy argues in the 70-page suit.

The suit includes graphic anecdotes about Giuliani’s alleged behavior toward his employee.

The suit, which also names three of Giuliani’s companies, further alleged that Giuliani “took Viagra constantly” and that Dunphy “worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment.”

“In addition to his sexual demands, Giuliani went on alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks, which made the work environment unbearable,” the suit contends.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, allegedly also offered Dunphy “pro bono legal representation” related to a dispute with an abusive ex-partner — but told Dunphy that her his employment of her would be “kept ‘secret’” and her pay deferred until his then-ongoing divorce had finished, according to suit.

“Unfortunately, Giuliani’s seemingly generous offers were a sham motivated by his secret desire to pursue a sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy,” the suit argued.

The wide-ranging filing also includes allegations that the former Trump attorney was “selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split,” and that he gave Dunphy access to his email account containing “privileged, confidential, and highly sensitive” information.

CBS News reported that Giuliani’s attorney said he “categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint.” A spokesperson called the suit “pure harassment and an attempt at extortion” in a statement to ABC New York station WABC.

