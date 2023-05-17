trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump loses key player of Mar-a-Lago legal team

by Rebecca Beitsch - 05/17/23 10:09 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 05/17/23 10:09 AM ET

Former President Trump is losing a key member of his legal team on the Mar-a-Lago case, with attorney Timothy Parlatore departing as Special Counsel Jack Smith nears the finish line of his investigation.

Parlatore, who has been working the case with three other attorneys, said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday to inform him of his decision to leave.

“It’s just something that had to happen. It’s not directly case related,” Parlatore told The Hill. “It’s personal reasons that I’m not going to get into right now.”

CNN first broke the news of Parlatore’s departure.

Parlatore has been a vocal defender of the former president, including spearheading a letter to congressional intelligence committee leaders asking for reform processes for the investigations of the mishandling of classified documents, making them civil matters rather than criminal ones.

He also organized a subsequent search of Trump properties in New Jersey, New York and Florida to ensure there were no additional classified records among the former president’s belongings.

Parlatore has appeared before the grand jury Smith assembled in the case, answering hours of questions about the matter in December, according to CNN.

The Mar-a-Lago case has had other notable departures, including Trump attorney Evan Corcoran.

Corcoran remains on the legal team for the Jan. 6 investigation but removed himself from the Mar-a-Lago case after a judge waived Trump’s attorney-client protections and forced Corcoran to testify on the matter.

Attorney-client privilege can be pierced if a judge determines legal advice may have been given in furtherance of a crime, with ABC News reporting the sealed order discussed that Trump may have misled Corcoran about some details in the case.

Parlatore said he believes the Justice Department will decide not to pursue charges against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case but added that Smith appears to be winding down interviews before the grand jury.

“I think that they’re just about done with all the grand jury witnesses at this point. And moving into the report writing phase,” he said. 

“I think that they’re going to spend the next month writing up a several-hundred-page report …and present it to [Attorney General Merrick Garland in the] beginning of June.”

Tags Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago Timothy Parlatore

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  2. Jittery Democrats worried about Biden debt ceiling concessions
  3. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  4. DeSantis sees both endorsed candidates lose
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to impeach FBI director, US attorney for DC
  6. GOP, Democrats ready blame game for debt ceiling failure
  7. Trump loses key player of Mar-a-Lago legal team
  8. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  9. Jeffries rallies Democrats behind effort to force debt ceiling vote 
  10. Pause on student loan payments about to end for millions
  11. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  12. McCarthy says work requirements a ‘red line’ in debt ceiling talks
  13. Schwarzenegger: Newsom White House bid ‘a no-brainer’
  14. How DeSantis benefited from Florida’s changing politics
  15. Republican primary winner mocks DeSantis: ‘Trump culture of winning is alive ...
  16. Durham’s FBI-Trump report fuels House GOP ‘weaponization’ attacks
  17. Judge temporarily blocks NYC mayor from sending asylum seekers to nearby county
  18. CNN’s Tapper lauded by right, blasted by left for Durham report remarks
Load more

Video

See all Video