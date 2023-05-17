Suspect in baseball bat attack on Connolly staffers facing federal charge

The suspect in the baseball bat attack on two staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is facing a federal charge of forcible assault of a person in addition to the state charges filed against him.

An affidavit filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Virginia states that Xuan Kha Tran Pham, a 49-year-old man from Fairfax, Va., charged through the front door of Connolly’s district office with a baseball bat and hit the first victim in the head. The second victim, who is a new intern, tried to run away toward the back office, but Pham allegedly hit them in the ribs.

The affidavit states Pham then returned to hit the first victim and said, “I’m going to kill you” and “you’re going to die.” The victim believes she was hit in the head about eight times, and witnesses observed her head bleeding.

After police arrived, they restrained Pham and arrested him.

The filing states probable cause exists to believe Pham forcibly assaulted an employee of the United States.

U.S. Capitol Police first identified Pham as the suspect Monday, saying he had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and a separate count of malicious wounding.

Connolly was not present at his office when the attack happened. The two staffers were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The Fairfax Police Department, which responded to the incident, said an officer also sustained minor injuries.