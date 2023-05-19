trending:

Court Battles

Police lieutenant charged with obstruction in Proud Boys leak case

by Julia Shapero - 05/19/23 11:49 AM ET
FILE – Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020. Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

A D.C. police lieutenant was charged Friday with obstruction of justice for leaking sensitive information to former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio ahead of his 2021 arrest for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.

Shane Lamond, 47, was indicted on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Lamond was allegedly in regular contact with Tarrio between July 2019 and January 2021 and provided the Proud Boys leader with information about law enforcement activity related to the right-wing extremist group starting as early as July 2020.

After the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner in December 2020, Lamond reportedly passed confidential information to Tarrio about the investigation into the incident, including notifying Tarrio that police had issued a warrant for his arrest in early January 2021. 

Tarrio ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of property over the burning of the banner.

Lamond also allegedly made false and misleading statements during an interview with federal authorities in June 2021 about his communications with Tarrio, including what they discussed before and after the Jan. 6 riot.

Tarrio was convicted on seditious conspiracy charges earlier this month, alongside three other Proud Boys leaders, in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

