trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

American convicted of torture, conspiracy to commit crimes against US

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/22/23 4:51 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/22/23 4:51 PM ET
A sign marks an entrance to the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A federal jury on Friday convicted an American man on charges of torture and conspiracy to commit crimes against the U.S.

Ross Roggio of Stroudsburg, Pa., was convicted on numerous charges that include conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, exporting weapons parts and services to Iraq without the approval of the Department of State, and exporting weapons tools to Iraq without the approval of the Department of Commerce, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release,

In addition, Roggio was convicted on charges of smuggling goods, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit torture.

According to court documents, Roggio arranged for Kurdish soldiers to abduct and detain an Estonian citizen at a Kurdish military compound. At the military compound, Roggio used a belt to suffocate the victim, threatened to cut off one of his fingers, and “directed Kurdish soldiers to repeatedly beat, tase, choke, and otherwise physically and mentally abuse the victim over a 39-day period.”

The victim was an employee at a weapons factory that Roggio was developing in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Roggio’s weapons factory was intended to manufacture M4 automatic rifles and Glock 9mm pistols.

Roggio also used the weapons factory to illegally export firearm parts that were controlled for export by the departments of State and Commerce. Roggio also provided training to foreign persons in the operation, assembly, and manufacturing of the M4 automatic rifle, court documents said. 

“Roggio brutally tortured another human being to prevent interference with his illegal activities,” the DOJ’s Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. said in a statement. “Thanks to the courage of the victim and other witnesses, the hard work of U.S. law enforcement, and the assistance of Estonian authorities, he will now be held accountable for his cruelty.”

Roggio, who was arrested by authorities in February 2022, is the second defendant to be convicted of torture since the federal torture statute went into effect in 1994, according to the news release.

Roggio, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced in August and is facing a maximum life sentence in prison.

Tags conspiracy charges Department of Justice Iraq Iraq Justice Department Torture

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  2. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  3. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  4. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  5. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  6. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  7. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. Watch live: Biden addresses debt ceiling deliberations
  9. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  10. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  11. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  12. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  13. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  14. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  15. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  16. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  17. School may have violated students’ rights with book removals: Education ...
  18. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
Load more

Video

See all Video