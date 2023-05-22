trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit

by Zach Schonfeld - 05/22/23 6:01 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 05/22/23 6:01 PM ET

E. Jean Carroll amended her ongoing defamation lawsuit against former President Trump on Monday to include his recent comments during a CNN town hall.

In an exchange that came one day after a jury ordered Trump to pay $5 million in civil damages for sexual battery and defamation in Carroll’s other lawsuit, the former president during his CNN appearance again denied assaulting her.

“And I didn’t do anything else either. You know what? Because I have no idea who the hell she is. I don’t know who this woman is,” Trump told moderator Kaitlan Collins.

“I have no idea who the hell she is. She’s a whack job,” he later added.

The nine-member jury had found that Trump more likely than not assaulted Carroll, a longtime advice columnist, in the mid-1990s at a New York City department store and later defamed her by denying her claims.

Carroll’s first lawsuit against Trump, which has not yet reached trial, solely included claims of defamation.

It originally revolved around Trump’s initial denials when Carroll came forward publicly in 2019, citing a written statement given to reporters, comments Trump made on the South Lawn and an interview he gave The Hill at the White House three days after the allegation was first published.

But the case has been wrapped up in questions over whether Trump was protected in making those statements since he was serving as president at the time. On Monday, Carroll’s attorneys updated the complaint to note the recent verdict and Trump’s town hall comments.

“Ms. Carroll’s eleventh hour attempt to amend her complaint exposes the true motivation behind her numerous lawsuits,” Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in a statement.

Carroll further updated her complaint to ask for at least $10 million in damages from Trump, after previously asking for an unspecified amount.

“The proposed amendment accounts for the verdict in Carroll II and Trump’s public response to that verdict, a response that we believe is directly relevant to the issue of punitive damages. But the nature of Carroll’s claim for defamation against Trump based on his 2019 statements remains the same,” Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, wrote to the judge in a separate letter.

Following Trump’s comments during the CNN town hall, Kaplan told The New York Times that Carroll was considering suing over those comments. 

Trump has also appealed the jury’s verdict in Carroll’s other lawsuit.

Tags Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  2. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  3. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  4. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  5. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  6. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  7. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  8. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  9. E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit
  10. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  11. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  12. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  13. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  14. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  15. Russian capture of Bakhmut intensifies pressure on Ukraine
  16. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  17. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  18. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
Load more

Video

See all Video