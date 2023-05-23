Trump hush money trial in Manhattan DA criminal case set for March 2024

Former President Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan over his alleged role in a hush money scheme has been set for next March during the heat of the GOP primary election.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, indicated Tuesday the trial will begin on March 25, 2024, according to a court spokesperson.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York state court. He has pleaded not guilty.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is prosecuting Trump’s reimbursement of his then-fixer, Michael Cohen, for making a $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

In exchange for the funds, Daniels agreed to stay silent about her claims that she had an affair with Trump. Trump denies the affair.

The schedule places the trial in the midst of the GOP presidential primary season in the weeks following the early contests and Super Tuesday when Trump will make his third bid for the White House.

In a statement on Truth Social following the announcement, Trump called the scheduled trial as “forced upon us… right in the middle of Primary season” and cast it as “election interference” in a reference to his continued unfounded claims that the election system is rigged against him, particularly after his 2020 loss.

Prosecutors at Trump’s arraignment had suggested a trial date of January 2024, but Trump’s team indicated that schedule would be too soon.

The former president Tuesday afternoon appeared by video before Merchan for his second court appearance in the case. The judge scheduled that hearing to explain to Trump the court’s recent order, which places rules on how the former president can use evidence that prosecutors turn over to him.

Trump’s lawyers had objected to prosecutors’ request after both sides previously suggested they were working toward a mutual agreement.

The order, among other things, prevents Trump or his attorneys from posting the discovery materials on social media or disclosing them to third parties.

Trump’s legal team is expected to examine the materials as they prepare an effort to dismiss the case before it gets to trial. The judge has given the former president until Aug. 8 to file those motions.

Hush money by itself is legal, but Bragg’s office is prosecuting the way in which Trump reimbursed Cohen, alleging it included 34 false business entries. Prosecutors are also claiming those entries were made to conceal or further Trump’s intent to commit a number of underlying campaign finance and tax crimes.

Brett Samuels contributed.

Updated 3:41 p.m.