Supreme Court curbs EPA power to protect some wetlands

The Supreme Court has narrowed which waters are subject to federal protections under the Clean Water Act, limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority in terms of where it can implement safeguards.

In the decision, the court ruled that in order for a wetland to receive protection, it needs to have a “continuous surface connection” with a protected body of water, making the two areas “indistinguishable” from one another.

The opinion was authored by Justice Samuel Alito, who was joined by a majority of his fellow conservatives: John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

The opinion overturned a lower court decision that used a different standard, ruling that certain wetlands did merit Clean Water Act protections because they had an ecologically “significant nexus” to other protected waters.

The judgment overturned that case, in favor of Idaho landowners Michael and Chantell Sackett, who had previously been prevented from building a home on land they owned because it contained wetlands.

While all nine justices agreed that the case should be overturned, they differed as to what the standard should be for protecting wetlands moving forward.

In two separate concurring opinions, one from conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh and another authored by liberal justice Elena Kagan, who was joined by Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the four argued that protected waters should also include those that are separated from protected water by something like a man-made barrier.

