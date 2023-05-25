trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court curbs EPA power to protect some wetlands

by Rachel Frazin - 05/25/23 10:31 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 05/25/23 10:31 AM ET

The Supreme Court has narrowed which waters are subject to federal protections under the Clean Water Act, limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority in terms of where it can implement safeguards.

In the decision, the court ruled that in order for a wetland to receive protection, it needs to have a “continuous surface connection” with a protected body of water, making the two areas “indistinguishable” from one another.

The opinion was authored by Justice Samuel Alito, who was joined by a majority of his fellow conservatives: John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. 

The opinion overturned a lower court decision that used a different standard, ruling that certain wetlands did merit Clean Water Act protections because they had an ecologically “significant nexus” to other protected waters.

The judgment overturned that case, in favor of Idaho landowners Michael and Chantell Sackett, who had previously been prevented from building a home on land they owned because it contained wetlands. 

While all nine justices agreed that the case should be overturned, they differed as to what the standard should be for protecting wetlands moving forward. 

In two separate concurring opinions, one from conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh and another authored by liberal justice Elena Kagan, who was joined by Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the four argued that protected waters should also include those that are separated from protected water by something like a man-made barrier.

Updated 11:17 a.m.

Tags Brett Kavanaugh Elena Kagan John Roberts Samuel Alito Supreme Court wetlands

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  6. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  7. Supreme Court curbs EPA power to protect some wetlands
  8. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  9. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  10. Why GOP candidates are piling on DeSantis — not Trump
  11. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  12. Iran shows off new ballistic missile
  13. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  14. What does the growing GOP primary field mean for Trump?
  15. GOP lawmaker demands Maxwell Frost remarks on ‘bigoted logic’ be taken down
  16. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  17. Bipartisan senators call for probe into reports of price gouging by defense ...
  18. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
Load more

Video

See all Video