Court Battles

‘QAnon Shaman’ released from halfway house

by Jared Gans - 05/25/23 1:23 PM ET
FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged in the Jan. 6 chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Jacob Chansley, a rioter who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and became known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was released from a halfway house on Thursday, ending his time in custody. 

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said in a statement that he is “now appropriately free to continue in his peaceful quest to heal.” Watkins said Chansley worked during his sentence to take advantage of the opportunities that his plea deal provided to reduce the time that he needed to serve in prison. 

“The Court and Bureau of Prisons recognized this effort. I sincerely wish Jake the absolute best as he moves forward with his life,” Watkins said. 

Chansley’s release was expected on Thursday after he was released from federal prison and transferred to the halfway house in late March. The Bureau of Prisons had listed Chansley’s release date as May 25. 

Chansley gained attention as the so-called “QAnon Shaman” for the face paint and headdress he wore during the Jan. 6 attack. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding in September 2021 in a plea deal that allowed for the dismissal of five other charges against him.

He was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November of that year, but he was sent to the halway house about a year and a half later. Inmates can have their sentences reduced for good behavior while in prison. 

“Jake is remarkably intelligent, peaceful to his core and a gentle young man with a very bright future. We can all learn a great deal from this young man,” Watkins said. 

The Hill has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment.

