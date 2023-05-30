Man who crashed truck near White House had notes about ending democracy: court filing

The man who allegedly crashed a truck into security barriers near the White House last week had notes about wanting to end democracy in the United States, a court filing shows.

Prosecutors said in the Friday filing that the suspect, 19-year-old Sai Varsith Kandula from Chesterfield, Mo., revealed in an interview with Secret Service agents after he was detained that he had a “green book” in which he detailed his thoughts about the attack.

“As I am familiar with the [unknown] of this country being a democratic nation, and this will no longer be the case,” Kandula allegedly wrote. “There shall be consequence if civil unrest happens. To make it clear Any opposition will be met with death penalty to make it clear: (kill president) As you have seen, we will declare martial until the situation has been [unknown]. We will rebuild this world.”

The crash occurred late May 22 on the north side of Lafayette Square, across from the White House.

Kandula was arrested on several charges including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, destruction of federal property and trespassing.

A Nazi flag and duct tape were found while officials were searching the truck after Kandula was detained.

Prior court records indicated Kandula told officials that his goal was to “kill the president” and “seize power” himself.

The Friday filing states that Kandula said he wanted to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.” He said he was willing to “Kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way” to take over.

He told investigators he had planned the attack for six months and considered his plan successful, because he wanted to send a message to organizations such as the Secret Service. He said he knew he was going to be arrested, but his “book” would get to those who needed to see it.

The filing states that the crash caused more than $1,000 in damage from the impact of the U-Haul truck on the barriers, which needed an engineering inspection and will require repainting and cleanup of fluids that leaked from the truck.

The federal government issued the filing in support of a motion for Kandula to be held while awaiting trial.