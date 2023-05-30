trending:

Court Battles

Man charged in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre planned attack, defense attorney says

by Julia Shapero - 05/30/23 3:05 PM ET
This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The long-delayed capital murder trial of Robert Bowers accused in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will begin with jury selection beginning April 24, 2023, at the Federal Courthouse in Pittsburgh, a federal judge has ruled. Bowers, a Baldwin resident who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to death if convicted of the shootings. He faces more than 60 federal charges stemming from the Oct. 27, 2018, attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 planned the attack, his attorney acknowledged in opening remarks at trial Tuesday.

There is “no question that this was a planned act,” defense attorney Judy Clarke said, according to CNN. However, she also urged jurors to “carefully scrutinize” the alleged gunman’s intent.

Robert Gregory Bowers, now 50, allegedly killed 11 people and injured seven others when he opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue Oct. 27, 2018. 

He is facing dozens of charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death, over the mass shooting that prosecutors have said was motivated by antisemitism.

“The prosecution says that Robert Bowers had a deep and abiding prejudice, that he hated Jews,” his attorney said Tuesday. “We know that there is more to the story.”

“He had what to us is this unthinkable, nonsensical, irrational thought that by killing Jews he would attain his goal,” Clarke said, according to The Associated Press. She added, “There is no making sense of this senseless act. Mr. Bowers caused extraordinary harm to many, many people.”

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case, after previously turning down Bowers’s offer to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

Tags Death penalty Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Pittsburgh synagogue plea deal Robert Gregory Bowers Tree of Life mass shooting

