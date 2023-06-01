Ex-GOP candidate indicted in drive-by shootings at lawmakers’ homes

A former Republican candidate for state House in New Mexico has been indicted on numerous federal charges over his alleged involvement in a series of drive-by shootings that happened after he lost his election bid.

The 11-count indictment unsealed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico accuses Solomon Peña of organizing a series of four shootings that happened at four Democratic officials’ homes between December and January.

“SOLOMON PENA ran for the New Mexico House of Representatives and lost by nearly 50 percentage points in November 2022. Refusing to accept his electoral defeat, PENA organized a shooting spree that targeted the homes of four elected officials and their families,” the indictment reads.

The shootings happened at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners, one state senator and the speaker of the state House.

Peña was originally arrested in January, with Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina saying at the time that he had “masterminded” all the attacks.

The charges that Peña is facing include conspiracy, interference with federally protected activities and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possessing a firearm in furtherance of the crime.

Peña lost his race to incumbent Democrat Miguel Garcia in the state’s 14th District in November.

But he tweeted that he “never conceded” and was looking into his options. Authorities have said they believe Peña is an “election denier” and was motivated to hire people to shoot at the officials’ homes, though they believe he carried out at least one shooting himself.

The indictment charges Peña and two of his alleged accomplices. No one was injured in the attacks, but bullets did pass through the bedroom of the state senator’s 10-year-old daughter.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez said at a press conference that some of the officials were targeted because of their role in certifying Peña’s defeat in his race.

“In America, voters pick their leaders and would-be leaders don’t get to pick which voters they heed, which rules apply to them, or which laws to follow,” he said.

The indictment notes text messages that Peña sent in the days after the election that mark the location of the officials’ homes and allege that rigging occurred in his election.

Peña also texted an unnamed conspirator that “It is our duty as Statesmen and Patriots, to stop the oligarchs from taking over our country,” according to the indictment.

Elizabeth Honce, an attorney for Peña, said he maintains his innocence in the case. He was denied bail and ordered to remain in custody pending trial after he was arrested.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa (D) told CNN in an interview following Peña’s arrest that she is “grateful” that he was detained. She said she had been playing with her granddaughter just hours before eight rounds were fired into her home on Dec. 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.