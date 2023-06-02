Georgia investigation into Trump looking into activities in other states: report

A Georgia investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election is looking at his activities in other states, sources tell The Washington Post.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is reportedly seeking information from two firms that the Trump campaign hired to find election fraud throughout the U.S. following the 2020 election.

The campaign paid more than $1 million to Simpatico Software Systems and Berkeley Research Group but did not release the results, after neither found evidence of widespread fraud, the Post reported.

“No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at,” Simpatico Software Systems founder Ken Block told the Post in April. “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.”

At least one of the two firms has received a subpoena in the Georgia investigations, according to the Post.

Willis signaled earlier this month that she may bring charges against Trump in August, after asking judges in Fulton County not to schedule trials and in-person hearings in the first part of the month.

The Georgia district attorney launched her investigation into the former president, following his now infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021 in which he asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.”