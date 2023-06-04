trending:

Court Battles

Grand jury in Trump classified document case to meet this week: report

by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 1:00 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The federal grand jury in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe of former President Trump’s classified document handling is expected to meet this week, according to a new report.

NBC News, citing unidentified sources, reported that the grand jury will meet in Washington, D.C., though it’s unclear whether prosecutors are ready to seek a possible indictment. 

The grand jury has reportedly been hearing evidence from special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probe into whether Trump mishandled classified materials.

Investigators are reportedly looking at whether Trump improperly kept classified documents after he left the Oval Office, and whether he failed or refused to comply with government requests for certain records to be turned over to the National Archives. Last summer, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and found a trove of classified materials.

Smith’s investigation has recently shown signs of ramping up. The New York Times reported last month that the DOJ had found an “insider witness” and CNN reported last week that prosecutors have a 2021 audio recording of Trump discussing a classified Pentagon document he took from the White House.

The purported audio recording — in which Trump reportedly suggests that he shouldn’t show a document to two people working on an autobiography of his former chief of staff because they didn’t have security clearance — undercuts Trump’s claim that he had declassified materials in his possession.

Trump has defended his actions, saying last week that “everything I did was right” and suggesting the case is a “witch hunt.”

