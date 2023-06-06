trending:

Court Battles

George Conway: It’d be ‘kind of fitting’ if Trump is jailed for ‘something so stupid’ as keeping documents

by Julia Shapero - 06/06/23 8:48 AM ET
George Conway, an attorney and prominent critic of former President Trump. said early Tuesday that it would be “kind of fitting” for Trump to go to jail over “something so stupid and pointless” as keeping classified documents from the White House.

“Of all the things that this man has done … this documents case is probably the easiest, shortest, simplest, and yet carries the most severe likely penalties of any of the cases, any of the legal issues that he’s ever faced,” Conway said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Now, people will say, you know, in a just world, he would go to jail for what he did on Jan. 6 [2021] and the weeks approaching Jan. 6, and I kind of agree with that,” Conway added, referring to insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “But for this man, who is basically a nihilistic moron, for him to go to jail potentially for a long time … for something so stupid and pointless and silly and useless as keeping these documents, is actually kind of fitting.”

Trump’s lawyers were spotted meeting with federal prosecutors to discuss the documents case Monday, after CNN reported last week that prosecutors had obtained an audio recording of the former president purportedly talking about a classified document in his possession in July 2021.

In that recording, Trump reportedly told two authors that he couldn’t show them a document because they didn’t have security clearances, undercutting the former president’s previous claims that he had declassified all the classified materials later recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump George Conway George Conway Trump classified documents

