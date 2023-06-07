trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Clarence Thomas asks for extension on financial disclosure after ethics controversy

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/07/23 1:38 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 06/07/23 1:38 PM ET
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Justice Thomas was nominated by President George H. W. Bush to succeed Justice Thurgood Marshall and has served since 1991.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asked for an extension to file his annual financial disclosure, a move that comes in the wake of a ProPublica investigation into trips he accepted from a GOP megadonor.

The high court’s 2022 disclosures were made public Wednesday afternoon, but a justice is allowed to request up to a 90-day extension. 

Thomas and fellow conservative Justice Samuel Alito both requested extensions, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts confirmed. 

The annual forms include descriptions of each justice’s investment holdings as well as gifts and reimbursements.

Thomas’s form will mark the first financial disclosure made public since extensive reports about undisclosed luxury trips the conservative justice accepted from Harlan Crow during their years-long friendship. Crow has denied influencing the justice.

Thomas has said he was advised that the trips fell under a personal hospitality exception and did not need to be reported. The federal judiciary’s policymaking arm clarified the guidance in March.

“These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” Thomas said in April.

ProPublica’s report led to an uproar from Democrats and judicial watchdog groups, who have renewed a push for the high court to adopt a binding code of ethics. The justices in April all signed a new statement committing to following ethical principles.

The outlet’s investigation also revealed that Crow’s company in 2014 bought a series of Savannah, Ga., properties owned by the conservative justice, his mother and the family of Thomas’s late brother.

The sale, made for $133,363, included a single-story home and two vacant lots. The justice’s mother continued living in the home after the purchase, as contractors performed tens of thousands of dollars of improvement on the home.

CNN reported in April that Thomas planned to amend the disclosure.

Tags Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas harlan crow Samuel Alito

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  4. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  5. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  6. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  9. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  10. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  11. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  12. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  13. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  14. ‘Like it’s on fire’: Eastern US faces serious health risks from Canadian ...
  15. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  16. Murkowski emerges as senator to watch in Labor nomination fight
  17. Trump says he has not been told he’s being indicted in federal investigation
  18. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
Load more

Video

See all Video