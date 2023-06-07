trending:

Court Battles

Man who allegedly sprayed wasp repellent at police on Jan. 6 charged

by Jared Gans - 06/07/23 2:07 PM ET
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A man who allegedly sprayed wasp repellent at police during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been charged with multiple felonies, including assaulting an officer, over his conduct during the attack. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a release on Wednesday that 58-year-old Peter Moloney from Bayport, N.Y., was part of a mob of rioters who came together illegally on the West Plaza of the Capitol during the initial breach of the building’s grounds. 

Court documents state that Moloney was wearing a helmet, protective eyewear, gloves and a face covering as officers attempted to hold the rioters back with barricades. Prosecutors allege that Moloney sprayed a can of Black Flag® Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Killer2 at officers’ faces and bodies. 

Court documents state that Moloney sprayed the can several times at officers. 

He is also alleged to have joined other rioters in surrounding and striking individuals that they thought were members of media outlets. 

The criminal complaint states that Moloney has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, assault by striking, civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. 

He has also been charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings. 

The release states that officials have arrested more than 1,000 individuals in almost all 50 states for crimes in connection with the attack, including more than 270 on charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

