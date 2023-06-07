Bannon received subpoena in special counsel’s Jan. 6 investigation: report

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon received a subpoena in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Two sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that a grand jury subpoenaed Bannon for documents and testimony in late May. Bannon only officially served in the White House in 2017, but he remained a close ally to Trump throughout his presidency.

A spokesperson for Smith’s office declined to comment. The Hill has reached out to Bannon’s attorney for comment.

Bannon was held in contempt over his refusal to provide documents and testimony to the House select committee that investigated the insurrection and the efforts to overturn the election results during the previous session of Congress. He was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress last July and sentenced to four months in prison.

Bannon has remained out of prison while he pursues appeals to the conviction.

Smith has also been investigating the classified and sensitive documents that were taken from the White House to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., and discovered following an FBI search of the property in August.

Trump’s attorneys met with DOJ prosecutors, reportedly including Smith, on Monday to discuss the probe into the documents. The former president released a series of social media posts slamming the investigations into him as politically motivated following the meeting.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified before a grand jury in Smith’s investigations, but if he testified about one or both of the probes is unclear.