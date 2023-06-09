trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment

by Brett Samuels and Rebecca Beitsch - 06/09/23 11:35 AM ET
by Brett Samuels and Rebecca Beitsch - 06/09/23 11:35 AM ET

Former President Trump on Friday announced a significant change in his legal team representing him in the case of whether he mishandled classified documents, one day after he was indicted by the Justice Department.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he will be represented by attorney Todd Blanche moving forward, “and a firm to be named later.” Attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley will no longer represent Trump in the case, he said.

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” Trump wrote. “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!”

More Trump indictment coverage from The Hill

Trusty appeared Thursday night on CNN to speak about the case, and he went on NBC’s “Today” show earlier Friday to discuss the indictment.

In a joint statement labeled “OUR DECISION” shortly after Trump’s announcement, the two attorneys said they would step away from representing the former president in either line of inquiry pursued by the Special Counsel.

“This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation. It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden Administration’s partisan weaponization of the American justice system,” they wrote.

“Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion. We have no plans to hold media appearances that address our withdrawals or any other confidential communications we’ve had with the president or his legal team.”

The move comes just weeks after another Trump attorney, Tim Parlatore, left the team working on the Mar-a-Lago case, citing issues with internal team dynamics. Parlatore later blamed Trump confidant Boris Epshteyn for interfering with the case.

“As I said at the time, it had nothing to do with the case itself or the client. There are certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be,” Parlatore said at the time.

Blanche is currently representing Trump in a New York prosecution in connection with hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The New York-based attorney previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Updated at 11:50 a.m.

Tags Classified documens Donald Trump Espionage Act Joe Biden Justice Department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  6. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  10. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  11. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  12. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  13. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  14. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  15. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  16. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
  17. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  18. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video