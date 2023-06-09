trending:

Court Battles

Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to federal court

by Julia Shapero - 06/09/23 12:01 PM ET
A federal judge ruled Thursday that Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general in former President Trump’s Justice Department, cannot remove disciplinary proceedings brought against him by the D.C. Bar to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said his court does not have jurisdiction over the proceedings and sent the case back to the D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Council.

The council launched disciplinary proceedings against Clark in July 2022 over his alleged conduct in the wake of the 2020 election. 

Clark allegedly wrote a letter on behalf of the Justice Department that was meant to go to the Georgia governor and Legislature, which claimed the department had “significant concerns” about the state’s election and suggested the governor convene a special session of the Legislature in response.

The letter was never sent because acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and acting deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue refused to sign it, saying it contained falsehoods.

Trump allegedly considered appointing Clark as acting attorney general, at which point he could send the letter himself. However, Rosen, Donoghue and several assistant attorneys general reportedly threatened to resign if Clark were appointed.

