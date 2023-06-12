Miami prepares for Trump court appearance: live updates

Former President Trump has landed in Florida, where he will be arraigned Tuesday on federal charges of willfully possessing documents with national security implications.

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment Friday afternoon, formally charging Trump with 37 counts of mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and trying to block the government from recovering the documents.

The city of Miami is prepping for what the mayor described as a possible “disruption.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said during a press conference Monday that the city is prepared to handle any protests and demonstrations that may occur during Trump’s first federal court appearance in connection to his alleged mishandling of documents Tuesday. He warned commuters that there could be “disruption” to traffic patterns, adding that they will shut down roads if necessary, but are not initially planning to do so.

Reaction to the indictment has ranged from accusations of the federal government being weaponized against political enemies to assertions that even a former president is not above the law.

