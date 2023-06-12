trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Miami prepares for Trump court appearance: live updates

by TheHill.com - 06/12/23 5:34 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 06/12/23 5:34 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Former President Trump has landed in Florida, where he will be arraigned Tuesday on federal charges of willfully possessing documents with national security implications.

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment Friday afternoon, formally charging Trump with 37 counts of mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and trying to block the government from recovering the documents.

The city of Miami is prepping for what the mayor described as a possible “disruption.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said during a press conference Monday that the city is prepared to handle any protests and demonstrations that may occur during Trump’s first federal court appearance in connection to his alleged mishandling of documents Tuesday. He warned commuters that there could be “disruption” to traffic patterns, adding that they will shut down roads if necessary, but are not initially planning to do so.

Reaction to the indictment has ranged from accusations of the federal government being weaponized against political enemies to assertions that even a former president is not above the law.

Follow along here for updates.

Tags Donald Trump Francis Suarez Jack Smith Justice Department Mar-a-Lago Roger Stone Ron DeSantis special counsel Trump classified documents

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  7. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  8. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  9. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  10. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
  11. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  12. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  13. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  14. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  15. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  16. Trump blames Biden poll numbers for DOJ indictment
  17. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  18. Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher pleads guilty to federal gun ...
Load more

Video

See all Video