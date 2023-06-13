trending:

Court Battles

Trump arraigned in classified documents case, pleads not guilty: live updates

by TheHill.com - 06/13/23 3:02 PM ET
Former President Trump has entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, as he made his first appearance after being indicted on 37 counts in the federal investigation into classified documents found at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

According to reports, Todd Blanche, one of the president’s attorneys, entered the plea on Trump’s behalf.

Officials said the former president technically was not “arrested” upon his arrival because he was appearing under a court summons.

But Trump was still fingerprinted and processed before making his way to the hearing set for 3 p.m. at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami.

Following the court session, Trump is expected to return to his New Jersey home and give remarks in the evening.

Read the indictment here.

And follow along here all day for updates.

