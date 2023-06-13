trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump says he’ll plead not guilty at arraignment, won’t make statement

by Julia Shapero - 06/13/23 8:53 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/13/23 8:53 AM ET
Former President Trump arrives on stage to speak during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Former President Trump arrives on stage to speak during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Former President Trump said he plans to plead not guilty but will not make any statement at his arraignment in Miami on Tuesday.

“I’ll just say not guilty,” Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Howie Carr on Monday. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I did nothing wrong. Presidential Records Act, it’s not even a criminal event. There is no criminality here. It’s ridiculous.”

The former president has been charged with 37 counts over his alleged mishandling of classified materials and efforts to block the federal government from retrieving them, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, the first federal charges against a U.S. president.

The indictment accuses Trump of retaining high-level defense information after leaving office, sharing it with individuals who did not have proper security clearances, directing an aide to move boxes of documents to conceal them and suggesting his attorney hide or destroy documents or falsely claim that had turned over all remaining documents in his possession.

Trump left his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey on Monday to head to his arraignment in Miami, where city officials are bracing for protests. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said the city is prepared to handle crowd sizes “anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000.”  

The charges came from the investigation of special counsel Jack Smith, who is also investigating the former president over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump arraignment Jack Smith Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  7. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  8. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  12. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  13. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  14. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  15. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  16. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  17. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
  18. Who is Todd Blanche, the lawyer defending Trump as he heads to court?
Load more

Video

See all Video