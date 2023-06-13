Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will eventually drop out of race

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director under former President Trump, said Monday that he believes Trump is “stressed” about the indictment and predicted he will eventually drop out of the 2024 White House race.

“I know President Trump’s personality reasonably well,” Scaramucci said in an interview on NewsNation’s “Cuomo.” “Remember, it wasn’t just 11 days for me; it was 71 campaign stops and a full year’s worth of work. He does not like this. He is stressed about it.”

Scaramucci served in his White House role for just 11 days in July 2017 before being dismissed by the former president. He has since become an outspoken critic of Trump and said he is backing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the 2024 election.

Despite Trump’s avowal to stay in the race, Scaramucci predicted that the former president would eventually bow out.

“I am going to say something contrarian on your show,” Scaramucci said Monday. “I think he ends up eventually dropping out of the race.”

“And I think he ends up coming up with some type of Spiro Agnew-like plea where he’s out, doesn’t go to jail,” he continued. “Something happens to him, but not too significant.”

Former Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned in disgrace in 1973, pleading no contest to tax evasion in exchange for the dropping of political corruption charges. He faced a fine, probation and disbarment but did not go to jail.

“I don’t think he makes it to the Iowa caucus,” Scaramucci added. “So that’s a contrarian view. He says he’s going to be in it till the end.”

“But remember, his children, Ivanka, Jared, etc, they’re not with him this time,” he added. “I think that’s weighing on him.”

However, Trump has remained defiant in the face of his second indictment, saying he does not plan to leave the race even if convicted.

“I’ll never leave,” he told Politico on Saturday. “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable.”

The former president is set to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday over his alleged mishandling of classified materials.