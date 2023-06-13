trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

2 active-duty Marines plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges

by Nick Robertson - 06/13/23 10:10 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/13/23 10:10 AM ET
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Joshua Abate, circled in green, Micah Coomer, circled in red, and Dodge Dale Hellonen, circled in blue, appear inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Abate and Hellonen, who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 12, 2023, to riot-related criminal charges. Coomer, who was an active-duty Marine, pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor charge in May. (Justice Department via AP)
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Joshua Abate, circled in green, Micah Coomer, circled in red, and Dodge Dale Hellonen, circled in blue, appear inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Abate and Hellonen, who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 12, 2023, to riot-related criminal charges. Coomer, who was an active-duty Marine, pleaded guilty to the same misdemeanor charge in May. (Justice Department via AP)

Two Marines pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol after it was revealed they participated in the insurrection while on active duty.

Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, according to the Justice Department (DOJ). 

A third marine, Micah Coomer, was charged alongside Abate and Hellonen and pleaded guilty to the same charge in May. He was the first active duty military service member to be convicted of Jan. 6-related crimes.

The men worked in communications and signals intelligence, according to The Intercept.

At the time of the riot, the Marines worked together at the Marine Corps Information Operations Center in Quantico, Va. Abate and Hellonen received promotions in the service after Jan. 6. 

Abate and Hellonen will be sentenced in September and Coomer in August. They each could face a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment.

The three men were caught on video inside the Capitol during the riot, according to charging documents. Coomer posted photos from inside the Capitol Building on Instagram, saying he was, “Glad to be [a part] of history.”

Coomer messaged another user on Instagram claiming he believed the 2020 election was fraudulent and that he was waiting for a “Civil war 2.”

Abate disclosed during a military security clearance interview last year that he and two “buddies” entered the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the DOJ.

The three men were identified using their military IDs and phone records. They were still members of the Marines on active duty as of May.

Tags Dodge Dale Hellonen Jan. 6 Capitol riot Joshua Abate Marines Micah Coomer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  3. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  6. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  7. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  8. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  9. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  10. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  11. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  12. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
  13. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  14. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  15. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  16. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  17. CNN’s Jake Tapper reacts to Trump attorney statement: ‘That’s a lot of ...
  18. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
Load more

Video

See all Video