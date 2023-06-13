trending:

Court Battles

New York attorney general suing Trump worried about ‘lone wolf’ attacks 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/13/23 2:47 PM ET
New York State Attorney General Letitia James participates in the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said that she is worried about “lone wolf” attacks as she pursues a civil fraud case against former President Trump.

James, who is spearheading a civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, his children and his business entities, said on the “Pod Save America” podcast Monday that she has received death threats that have been amplified by partisan divides as she sues the former president. She said that while she has received threats, she is not dissuaded from pursuing the case against Trump.

“So let me just say that I’m really concerned, obviously, because they are feeding into all of this anger that unfortunately currently exist in our society and we find ourselves more polarized than ever, I think, since the Civil War,” she said on the podcast.

“And it’s rather unfortunate. And I’m very much concerned that individuals, lone wolves will obviously resort to violence,” James continued. “And so here in the city of New York and in the state of New York, we’re taking precautions. I have more law enforcement around me these days. Individuals have threatened my life, but I will not be paralyzed by fear.”

James alleged in the lawsuit that Trump, along with his three adult children and business entities, manipulated property values to obtain investments and loan benefits over numerous years. She is seeking $250 million in financial penalties and asked the court to ban the former president and Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump from serving as an officer or director in any corporation registered or licensed in New York.

She also asked in the lawsuit that the court ban the former president and his business from acquiring real estate in the state or from applying for loans from any New York financial institution for five years.

James said on the podcast that she doesn’t think about her personal safety or about Trump every day, adding that she is just focused on the job she has ahead.

“Am I concerned about my personal safety? I don’t think about it,” she said. “The reality is I’ve got a job to do each and every day. And again, I cannot be paralyzed by fear.”

“I’ve got to wake up each and every day with this fire in my belly to represent the interests of the citizens of the state of New York, to serve this state and to continue to do my job,” James added.

