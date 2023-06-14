trending:

Court Battles

John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’

by Julia Shapero - 06/14/23 7:56 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump gestures before boarding his personal plane at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said former President Trump is “scared s—less” after Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his handling of classified materials on Tuesday.

“He’s scared s—less,” Kelly told The Washington Post. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this.” 

Following his arraignment in Miami, Trump greeted supporters at a local restaurant and then returned to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., to deliver remarks to a cheering crowd. 

In his speech Tuesday evening, Trump unloaded on special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the 37-count indictment against the former president, calling him a “deranged lunatic,” a “thug,” and a “raging and uncontrolled Trump hater.”

“For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable,” Kelly told the Post. “Up until this point in his life, it’s like, ‘I’m not going to pay you. Take me to court.’ He’s never been held accountable before.”

Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019, has become increasingly critical of his former boss since leaving the administration, reportedly describing the former president as “the most flawed person” he’s ever known.

