Court Battles

Garland defends discretion of special counsel in Trump documents case

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/14/23 3:04 PM ET
Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the discretion of special counsel Jack Smith amid growing attacks on the prosecution and the Justice Department.

While he wouldn’t comment on the indictment of former President Trump directly, he said Wednesday that Smith’s work is a reflection of the Justice Department’s obligation to “independence and accountability.”

“When I appointed Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability,” Garland said.

“Mr. Smith is a veteran career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law. Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by their filings.”

Garlands comments, while brief, were his first public statement regarding the indictment.

Following his arraignment Tuesday, Trump attacked Smith in a speech to supporters.

“The prosecutor in the case, I will call our case, is a thug. I have named him ‘Deranged Jack Smith,’” Trump said. “He’s a behind-the-scenes guy, but his record is absolutely atrocious. He does political hit jobs.”

Smith most recently served as a war crimes prosecutor at The Hague.

