Court Battles

Biden pick Choudhury becomes first Muslim woman confirmed as federal judge

by Nick Robertson - 06/15/23 2:30 PM ET
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, President Biden’s pick for a federal judgeship in New York, was confirmed Thursday by the Senate, making her the first Muslim woman on the federal bench.

Choudhury, who is also the first Bangladeshi American confirmed to a federal judgeship, will serve the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

She was confirmed in a 50-49 vote, with Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) the only Democrat to vote against her confirmation.

Before being nominated to the bench by Biden in January 2022, Choudhury spent her entire legal career with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She was most recently the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois. 

She previously worked with the ACLU’s racial justice program, filing lawsuits fighting racial discrimination around the country including against the federal government — charging the FBI “no-fly-list” violated due process — and against the New York Police Department over alleged discriminatory practices.

Republicans and Manchin shared concerns that some of Choudhury’s past remarks about police violence against Black people could show a bias.

“Previous statements call into question her ability to be unbiased towards the work of our brave law enforcement,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday.

Choudhury’s confirmation has been lauded by Muslim-American advocacy groups. She is the second Muslim to be confirmed to the federal bench after Zahid Quraishi in 2021.

“Representation matters. Too long, Muslim women in this country have not been adequately heard by the Courts, leading to decisions such as an employer allowing to discriminate against women wearing hijab because of the fear their customers might be Islamophobic,” Justin Sadowsky, a trial lawyer for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement. 

“Choudhury has a long history of commitment to the civil rights not only of Muslims but of all Americans,” he added.

