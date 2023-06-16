Trump attorney who left classified documents defense departs another Trump case

Attorney Jim Trusty requested he be allowed to withdraw from representing former President Trump in his defamation suit against CNN, days after Trusty stopped representing Trump in his criminal classified documents case.

In court documents filed Friday, Trusty cited “irreconcilable differences” between him and the former president, who is seeking $475 million in punitive damages from the cable network over accusations it engaged in a smear campaign to defeat Trump politically.

“Mr. Trusty’s withdrawal is based upon irreconcilable differences between Counsel and Plaintiff and Counsel can no longer effectively and properly represent Plaintiff,” Trusty wrote.

“Mr. Trusty’s withdrawal at this time does not adversely impact any parties to this matter: oral argument on Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss has not been scheduled, discovery has not begun, and there are no pending deadlines. Further, Plaintiff continues to be served by co-counsel on the matter, Lindsey Halligan, a member of the Florida Bar,” he added.

Trusty had also been representing Trump in Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

But the day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging Trump with 37 federal counts, Trusty stopped representing the former president. It was a sudden twist that came only hours after Trusty was on national television defending Trump.

Trump in a statement thanked Trusty and another lawyer in the case, John Rowley, but said they would no longer be representing him.

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!”

In their own joint statement labeled “OUR DECISION”, Trusty and Rowley said they had tendered their resignations.

“Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion,” they wrote. “We have no plans to hold media appearances that address our withdrawals or any other confidential communications we’ve had with the president or his legal team.”

Trump has reportedly scrambled to find a new South Florida defense attorney to represent him in the case alongside attorney Todd Blanche.