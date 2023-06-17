Trump claims Biden pressed DOJ to create ‘fake indictment’ in latest attack

Former President Trump claimed on Saturday that President Biden pushed the Justice Department to bring a “fake indictment” against him over his handling of classified materials.

“Crooked Joe Biden pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this fake indictment on me,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social, alleging that the president is using the indictment as a distraction.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The indictment, which was unsealed last week, accused the former president of improperly retaining national defense information, sharing it with individuals who did not have proper security clearances and blocking the federal government’s efforts to recover the documents.

Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly accused the Justice Department and Biden administration as a whole of targeting the former president in an effort to damage his 2024 campaign.

“This is called election interference in yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election,” Trump said in a speech after his arraignment on Tuesday. “It’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation.”

“This day will go down in infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as the most corrupt president in the history of our country,” he added.

However, Biden and his aides have emphasized in recent days that they have had no contact with special counsel Jack Smith or Attorney General Merrick Garland in the case.

“You’ll notice I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest,” Biden said last week.