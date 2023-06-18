Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday that he is “skeptical” former President Trump will be convicted in the Georgia investigation into whether the former president or his allies violated the law in their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“I don’t know much about her case. I don’t know if it’s, you know, a sound case or not. I’m skeptical about that,” Barr said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Barr, who served as an attorney general under Trump, said on Sunday that the investigation Trump is facing in Georgia may be harder to prove because of the First Amendment, noting that “we don’t want to get into a position where people can’t complain about an election.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) asked judges not to schedule trials and in-person hearings for about the first half of August, which is a signal that she may be looking to bring charges against Trump during that time. The investigation includes looking into a phone call during which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find 11,780 votes.”

Trump has also railed against this probe, calling it a “witch hunt” against him as he faces numerous other legal challenges.