trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/19/23 10:40 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/19/23 10:40 AM ET

A federal magistrate judge Monday agreed to a motion from the Justice Department to block former President Trump from disclosing information relating to the Mar-a-Lago case, after prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing.

The order sides with the Justice Department in allowing Trump to see evidence collected in the case — including classified documents — but only in the presence of his attorneys.

It also blocks him from disseminating any information from the case with reporters or on social media, mirroring a similar order agreed to in the hush money case being prosecuted by authorities in New York.

“Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff. Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material,” Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, wrote in the order.

The Justice Department in its Friday request said that restrictions were required, as its investigation could yield additional arrests.

“The materials also include information pertaining to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals,” the department wrote.

Tags Department of Justice Donald Trump Donald Trump Espionage Act FBI

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  2. Judge orders Trump not to disclose evidence in documents case
  3. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  4. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  5. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  6. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  7. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  8. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  9. ‘Magic’ mushroom use by young adults has nearly doubled in three years
  10. Xi rejects US offer to set up military crisis hotline, Blinken says
  11. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  12. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  13. The perils to democracy of indicting — and not indicting — Donald Trump
  14. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
  15. Trump prosecution could stretch well beyond 2024 election 
  16. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  17. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  18. Have pro-Trump extremists finally gotten the message about political violence?
Load more

Video

See all Video