READ: Court filing on Hunter Biden plea agreement

by The Hill Staff - 06/20/23 10:43 AM ET
Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, will plead guilty to tax crimes in a deal reached with federal prosecutors. They also reached an agreement relating to unlawful possession of a gun, according to a court filing Tuesday.

The plea deal, which must be accepted by a judge, would likely keep Hunter Biden out of jail.

Read the DOJ filing here:

Read court filing by kballuck1 on Scribd

