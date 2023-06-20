READ: Court filing on Hunter Biden plea agreement
Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, will plead guilty to tax crimes in a deal reached with federal prosecutors. They also reached an agreement relating to unlawful possession of a gun, according to a court filing Tuesday.
The plea deal, which must be accepted by a judge, would likely keep Hunter Biden out of jail.
Read the DOJ filing here:
Read court filing by kballuck1 on Scribd
