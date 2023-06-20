trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Meadows ally sentenced to probation for illegal campaign contribution

by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 2:10 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/20/23 2:10 PM ET
kentucky man quarantine force isolation home governor andy beshear
iStock

A Republican candidate who unsuccessfully ran for former Rep. Mark Meadows’s (R-N.C.) House seat in 2020 was sentenced to a year of probation on Tuesday for accepting an illegal campaign contribution.

Lynda Bennett, who ultimately lost in the Republican primary to Madison Cawthorn despite endorsements from both Meadows and former President Trump, was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

Bennett pleaded guilty in March to accepting a contribution in the name of another, after she borrowed $25,000 from a family member that she reported as part of a personal loan to her campaign, rather than as a third-party campaign contribution.

Third-party campaign contributions were capped at $2,800 per election in 2020, while a candidate’s personal contributions to their campaign are not subject to any limits, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Bennett ran for Meadows’s former House seat after he left to serve as Trump’s chief of staff in 2020. She lost by about 32 points to Cawthorn, who went on to win the House seat.

Meadows’s wife, Debbie Meadows, reportedly encouraged Trump to back Bennett, who is a close friend of hers, according to Axios.

Tags campaign contribution Donald Trump Lynda Bennett Madison Cawthorn Mark Meadows

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  2. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  5. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  6. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  7. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  8. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  9. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  10. Pentagon slams Tuberville for setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by holding up ...
  11. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
  14. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  15. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  16. Firms could extend employees’ average life spans by roughly 12 ...
  17. CEO of Titanic sub tour is on board vessel, company says
  18. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
Load more

Video

See all Video