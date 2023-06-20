trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/20/23 3:56 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/20/23 3:56 PM ET
FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests at the White House on April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, pushed back on GOP claims that the president’s son received favorable treatment after accepting a plea deal.

Biden, the president’s son, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to two counts of willful failure to pay income tax, concluding a five-year investigation. He separately agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program on a gun charge, a charge that is likely to be removed from his record if he complies with the terms of the program. 

“This was a five year, very diligent investigation pursued by incredibly professional prosecutors, some of whom have been career prosecutors, one of whom at least was appointed by President Trump,” Clark said during an appearance on MSNBC with Katy Tur.

“What I can tell you is, they were very diligent, very dogged. This was – it took five years and it was five years of work that they put in, and even throughout working out the ultimate resolution, I think that they were always driving for what they thought was fair.”

More Hunter Biden coverage from The Hill

Voices across the Republican Party on Monday complained of the terms of the plea agreement, which still has to be approved by a judge.

Former President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said it reflected a double standard while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called it a “sweetheart deal.”

“It continues to show the two-tier system in America,” McCarthy said of Hunter Biden’s plea deal. “If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”

Clark pushed back on McCarthy directly.

“I’ve heard Speaker McCarthy say a lot of stuff I don’t agree with. There was no basis for what he said. And he’s not right,” he said.

Clark later said he’s unsure whether someone who was not as high profile as Biden would have been prosecuted for the crime.

“It’s very clear he didn’t timely pay the taxes he was supposed to pay at the time. He subsequently has paid them, but he didn’t timely pay them. I think it’s a very hard question whether I would have been prosecuted for that or not. And I think I could have been, but I think that’s a hard question, and it’s one I can’t answer,” he said.

Former President Trump, who was among the GOP voices to criticize the Hunter Biden plea deal agreement as amounting to a “traffic ticket,” is also facing charges. 

Sign up for the latest from The Hill here

In New York, state prosecutors brought charges in a hush money probe alleging that Trump falsified business records.

And special counsel Jack Smith brought a 37-count indictment against Trump, arguing he violated the Espionage Act and committed obstruction of justice as prosecutors sought to recover more than 300 classified records from his presidency.

Tags Donald Trump Jr. Hunter Biden Jack Smith Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  2. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  5. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  6. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  7. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  8. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  9. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  10. Pentagon slams Tuberville for setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by holding up ...
  11. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  12. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  13. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
  14. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  15. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  16. Firms could extend employees’ average life spans by roughly 12 ...
  17. CEO of Titanic sub tour is on board vessel, company says
  18. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
Load more

Video

See all Video