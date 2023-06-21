trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump-appointed judge will oversee Hunter Biden case

by Jared Gans - 06/21/23 2:50 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/21/23 2:50 PM ET
FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests at the White House on April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

A judge appointed by former President Trump who was confirmed with bipartisan support will preside over the case concerning Hunter Biden’s plea agreement. 

Court records show the case was assigned to Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was confirmed by the Senate in a voice vote to her position in the District of Delaware in 2018. 

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay income tax and enter a diversion agreement on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The agreement will have him enter a pretrial diversion program that will likely have the charge removed from his record if he complies with the program’s terms. 

The deal between Biden and prosecutors needs to receive Noreika’s approval, but it will likely keep him out of prison and only receive a sentence of probation. 

Republicans have mostly railed against the deal in the past day since it was publicly released, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leading the backlash among GOP lawmakers. 

McCarthy and others have argued that the deal shows a “two-tier” system of justice in the country, arguing that the Justice Department (DOJ) under the Biden administration is politically motivated to give the president’s son a “sweetheart” deal but prosecute Trump for the classified and sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property.

The president has maintained that the DOJ conducts its investigations independent of any influence by the White House and allowed David Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation, to stay on to continue the probe.

Tags David Weiss Donald Trump Hunter Biden Kevin McCarthy Maryellen Noreika

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  5. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  6. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  7. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  8. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  9. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  10. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  11. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  12. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  13. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  14. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  15. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  16. Samuel L. Jackson says he sees in Trump the ‘same rednecks’ from his ...
  17. Geraldo Rivera says Fox has taken him off ‘The Five’ 
  18. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
Load more

Video

See all Video