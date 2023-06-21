trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Suspect in Pentagon documents leak pleads not guilty

by Jared Gans - 06/21/23 5:03 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/21/23 5:03 PM ET
WCVB-TV via AP
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass.

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member who is accused of leaking a slew of highly classified documents from the Pentagon online, pleaded not guilty to all the charges he is facing Wednesday. 

Teixeira, 21, entered his not guilty plea to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation, stemming from alleged violations of the Espionage Act, at a hearing in federal court. 

Teixeira has remained in prison since he was arrested in April. He was denied release while awaiting trial last month after a magistrate judge decided he was a flight risk or could obstruct justice in the case. 

A judge also denied a motion from Teixeira’s attorney on Wednesday for the order for him to stay in custody to be reconsidered. The attorney said Teixeira would “answer the charges” and “be judged by his fellow citizens.” 

The leak revealed a wide range of national security information concerning topics including the war between Ukraine and Russia and U.S. relationships with adversaries, such as Iran, and allies, like South Korea. 

Prosecutors say Teixeira leaked the classified military documents on Discord, a social media platform that is commonly used by video game fans. They believe he shared the documents with a private chat group called Thug Shaker Central, starting around January. 

Officials also allege he continued to share government secrets after his superiors warned him against mishandling the information. 

He was formally indicted on the charges last week. 

Teixeira enlisted in the National Guard in 2019 and worked as an information technology specialist focused on military communications networks. 

The Associated Press contributed

Tags Jack Teixeira Pentagon documents pentagon leak

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  6. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  7. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  8. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  9. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  10. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  11. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  12. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  13. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  14. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  15. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  16. A lawsuit waiting to happen: ESG violates fiduciary duty
  17. Crews searching for Titanic site submarine hear underwater noises
  18. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
Load more

Video

See all Video