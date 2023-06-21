trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Hunter Biden to make initial court appearance July 26 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/21/23 5:46 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/21/23 5:46 PM ET
FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of the president’s eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Hunter Biden is slated to make his initial court appearance next month in connection to the plea agreement he struck with federal prosecutors Tuesday.  

He will make his first court appearance at 10 a.m. July 26 at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Del., according to court documents.

Biden, son of the president, agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay income tax and to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. 

That diversion agreement will likely have Biden enter a pretrial diversion program. If he complies with the program’s terms, he will likely have the firearm charge dropped from his record. If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, Biden will likely stay out of prison and may receive a probation sentence instead.

Court records show Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former President Trump, will preside over the case. 

Trump and many Republicans have decried the plea deal as a double standard, saying it shows a “two-tier” system of justice in the country. Some GOP members, spearheaded by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), have pointed to the Justice Department’s decision to indict Trump on federal charges over the alleged mishandling of classified documents, compared to a “sweetheart deal” prosecutors made with the president’s son. 

The former president also commented on Hunter Biden’s plea deal and compared the charges to a “traffic ticket.” Republicans in Congress have also vowed to keep the investigations into Biden going, with House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) saying Tuesday they “will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back Wednesday on those claims and insisted he was not involved in the case involving the president’s son.

Tags Delaware Donald Trump Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Justice Department Kevin McCarthy Merrick Garland

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  2. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  3. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  4. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  5. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  6. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  7. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  8. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  9. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  10. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  11. Anheuser-Busch exec calls Bud Light controversy a ‘wake-up call’
  12. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  13. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  14. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  15. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  16. NY Democrat on Schiff censure resolution: ‘You are the party of George ...
  17. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  18. How many times have submarine rescues succeeded?
Load more

Video

See all Video