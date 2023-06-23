trending:

Epstein victims formally ask judge to approve $290M settlement

by Julia Shapero - 06/23/23 9:56 AM ET
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Paris. JPMorgan Chase is defending itself against a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing it of empowering Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls. Lawyers for the giant bank said in court papers Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that it was the islands that enabled the financier to commit his crimes. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein formally asked a federal judge on Thursday to approve a $290 million settlement agreement with JPMorgan Chase over allegations that the bank continued to finance Epstein despite being aware of his abuses.

Lawyers for the victims said in a Thursday court filing that the settlement “represents a substantial recovery that falls well within the range of reasonable resolutions,” adding the tentative agreement is “fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests” of the victims.

Epstein’s victims filed the lawsuit against JPMorgan last year, accusing the bank of providing the financier with loans and allowing cash withdrawals when he was a client despite knowing about his sex trafficking activities.

JPMorgan has denied any wrongdoing. However, the company said in a statement after reaching an agreement last week that “any association” with Epstein “was a mistake and we regret it.”

“We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man,” it added.

Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019 and died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell shortly after.

