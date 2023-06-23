trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge places temporary block on Florida law barring minors from drag shows

by Julia Shapero - 06/23/23 4:35 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/23/23 4:35 PM ET
Demonstrators protest outside the Florida House chambers against bills the chamber passed on gender-transition treatments, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows, Wednesday April 19, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Florida from enforcing a law barring minors from drag shows.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell found that the law, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last month, was likely not “narrowly tailored” enough, making it potentially “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.”

The judge noted the law does not define several key terms and phrases, such as “live performance,” “child,” “lewd conduct” or “lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.”

Presnell suggested that under the statue, a “live performance” could “conceivably range from a sold-out burlesque show to a skit at a backyard family barbecue,” while the portion on “prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts” raises questions about the “implications for cancer survivors with prosthetic genitals or breasts.”

“It is this vague language—dangerously susceptible to standardless, overbroad enforcement which could sweep up substantial protected speech,” Presnell wrote in Friday’s order.

The judge also pointed to the law’s lack of a provision that would permit a parent to accompany a minor to an “adult live performance.”

A similar law in Tennessee that sought to restrict drag performances in public or in places where children were present was struck down by a federal judge earlier this month on similar grounds.

DeSantis signed into law a raft of other bills last month widely viewed as targeting the LGBTQ community, including a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths and an expanded version of a controversial state education law that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Tags drag show ban drag shows Florida Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  2. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  3. Special counsel Jack Smith offers fake electors immunity in Jan. 6 probe: report
  4. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  7. Russia opens criminal case against Wagner chief for inciting armed rebellion
  8. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  9. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  10. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  11. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  12. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  13. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  14. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  15. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges in Hunter Biden probe, allege ...
  16. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  17. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  18. Arizona governor revokes authority for counties to carry out abortion-related ...
Load more

Video

See all Video