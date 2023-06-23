trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump sets aside money for E. Jean Carroll verdict as he appeals

by Nick Robertson - 06/23/23 5:47 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/23/23 5:47 PM ET
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former President Trump made a step in completing his $5 million payment to author E. Jean Carroll on Friday by moving the money into a court-ordered bank account.

According to the agreement between Trump and Carroll, which was approved by a judge on Friday, the money will not be accessible until all appeals are settled.

A judge ruled last month that the former president was liable for sexual assault related to an encounter with Carroll at a department store in the 1990s.

nine-member jury found Trump did not commit rape, but jurors found him liable for sexual abuse, another form of sexual battery. He also was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

The columnist sued Trump for defamation for denying her claims after a New York law went into effect providing survivors a one-year window to seek civil damages, even after a statute of limitations has passed.

Trump has appealed the ruling, but placing 111 percent of the award in a court account is standard procedure during that process.

Carroll’s separate defamation claim for $10 million is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Tags Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll trump defamation Trump lawsuit

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  2. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  3. Special counsel Jack Smith offers fake electors immunity in Jan. 6 probe: report
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  7. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  8. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  9. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  10. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  11. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  12. Arizona governor revokes authority for counties to carry out abortion-related ...
  13. Russia opens criminal case against Wagner chief for inciting armed rebellion
  14. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  15. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  16. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  17. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  18. Trump legal team turned over book, media interviews to special counsel: report
Load more

Video

See all Video