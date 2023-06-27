trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump claims new documents recording exonerates him

by Julia Shapero - 06/27/23 8:16 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/27/23 8:16 AM ET

Former President Trump late Monday claimed without providing details that a newly released audio recording of him discussing a “highly confidential” document that remained in his possession after leaving the White House is “actually an exoneration.”

“The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe,” he said in a post on Truth Social

“This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam,” Trump added. “They are cheaters and thugs!”

The recording, which was referred to in Smith’s indictment but wasn’t released publicly until being aired by CNN on Monday, features a conversation between Trump and a writer and publisher at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey in July 2021. The conversation was part of Smith’s 37-count indictment against the former president over Trump’s handling of classified materials.

Trump can be heard discussing an apparent Pentagon document about plans to attack Iran, acknowledging it is “highly confidential” and “secret information” and joking that “Hillary would print that out all the time, you know, her private emails.”

Despite Trump’s claims that the recording is an “exoneration,” it appears to show that he was aware of how classification works but still retained national defense information.

“See, as president I could have declassified it,” the former president said in the recording. “Now I can’t.”

Trump has provided various responses to the allegations against him, including claiming in an interview with Fox News last week that there was “no document.”

“That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” he said in that interview. “And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Jack Smith Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Audio recording marks latest blow to Trump in documents case
  6. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  7. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  10. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  11. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  12. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  13. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  14. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  15. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  16. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  17. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  18. George Conway: Trump words on new tape ‘stunning’
Load more

Video

See all Video