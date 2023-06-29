READ: Supreme Court’s affirmative action majority opinion
The Supreme Court limited the use of race as a factor in college admissions, turning over affirmative action programs that U.S. institutions have used to select students from their applicant pools.
In a 6-3 majority opinion, the court’s conservative justices banded together to invalidate admissions schemes used by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Read the majority opinion here:
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Court Battles News
Court Battles
Court Battles
News
Senate
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Court Battles
House
Court Battles
Court Battles