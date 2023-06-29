trending:

READ: Supreme Court’s affirmative action majority opinion

by TheHill.com - 06/29/23 10:27 AM ET
The Supreme Court limited the use of race as a factor in college admissions, turning over affirmative action programs that U.S. institutions have used to select students from their applicant pools.

In a 6-3 majority opinion, the court’s conservative justices banded together to invalidate admissions schemes used by Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

Read the majority opinion here:

SCOTUS-affirmative-action-20-1199_hgdjDownload
