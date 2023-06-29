trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench

by Jared Gans - 06/29/23 11:52 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/29/23 11:52 AM ET

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas read his concurring opinion from the bench Thursday, a rarity that underscored the importance he ascribes to the decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions.

Thomas, a conservative and one of two African Americans on the court, voted with the six-member majority that found the admissions programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. He also filed his own concurrence, laying out his own reasoning for his decision, and chose to read it aloud, which does not usually happen. 

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor also read aloud her dissenting opinion.

The ruling from the court restricts the use of race in college admissions after decades of colleges and universities using affirmative action programs to consider race as one of several factors in admitting student applicants. 

Thomas argued in his concurrence that previous Supreme Court decisions upholding affirmative action allowed universities to discriminate against applicants in their admissions process. He wrote that the Constitution is “color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.” 

“The Court today makes clear that, in the future, universities wishing to discriminate based on race in admissions must articulate and justify a compelling and measurable state interest based on concrete evidence,” Thomas said. “Given the strictures set out by the Court, I highly doubt any will be able to do so.” 

More coverage of the Supreme Court ruling

Thomas noted that he previously dissented in a 2003 case, Grutter v. Bollinger, in which the court upheld affirmative action.

A majority of the court decided at the time that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment allowed for race to be used in a narrowly tailored way to advance a compelling interest in educational benefits that come from a diverse student body. 

Thomas said he argued in the Grutter case that the use of race in higher education admissions decisions violates the Equal Protection Clause regardless of whether it is intended to help or hurt. 

“In the decades since, I have repeatedly stated that Grutter was wrongly decided and should be overruled. Today, and despite a lengthy interregnum, the Constitution prevails,” he said. 

Thomas said the country did not always live up to the principle of “all men are created equal” outlined in the Declaration of Independence, as slavery continued for almost a century after. He said the 14th Amendment declared that the color of a person’s skin should be irrelevant to their treatment under the law, which should be equal to everyone else. 

He cited a dissent from Justice John Harlan, who opposed the court’s decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which had declared that segregation could be legal if accommodations were “separate but equal” until the ruling was overturned in Brown v. Board of Education. Thomas noted that Harlan said the Constitution is colorblind, and all citizens have equal civil rights under the law. 

The court “must adhere to the promise of equality under the law declared by the Declaration of Independence and codified by the Fourteenth Amendment,” Thomas argued.

Tags affirmative action Clarence Thomas concurrence concurring opinion Sonia Sotomayor Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  3. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  4. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  7. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  8. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  9. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  10. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  11. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  12. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  13. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  14. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  15. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  16. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  17. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  18. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
Load more

Video

See all Video