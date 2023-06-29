Supreme Court decision a ‘travesty of justice’ says UNC, Harvard litigator

David Hinojosa, litigator before the Supreme Court and director of the Educational Opportunities Project, blasted the Supreme Court for its decision to strike down race-conscious admissions on Thursday.

Speaking after the decision was announced, Hinojosa said the ruling “is a travesty of justice.”

The decision, he added, ignores more than 40 years of precedent — and overlooks some of the most important aspects of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling of 1954 that ended segregation in public schools.

“That is one of the grossest miscarriages of justice,” said Hinojosa. “By trying to suggest that programs that are intended to bring students together across races and ethnicities to grow and learn together from one another so that they can share their own perspectives and experiences that inform that of their colleagues and their peers is somehow contrary to what Brown v. Board was written for.”

“While they did do a gross injustice to the Equal Protection Clause, which was both an anti-subjugation clause and was intended to preserve equal opportunity for people who have long not just been treated differently, but have been enslaved and had violence enacted against them merely because of their race wasn’t individuals who were enacting this, it was American who was involved in those gross injustice,” he added.

The court’s decision has been met with backlash from many, including leading Black politicians and organizations like the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP.

Many have expressed concern that the end to race-conscious admissions will lead to less diversity on college campuses and disproportionately affect Black students.

But Hinojosa emphasized the court’s ruling doesn’t totally ban schools from considering race as one positive factor when looking holistically at an applicant.

“Although, again, it does do an incredible disservice to the true intent and meaningful intent behind the equal protection clause, the opinion also says in a footnote, by Chief Justice Roberts, that military academies need to continue to pursue the educational benefits of diversity through diverse admission practices consistent with its military missions,” said Hinojosa.

Roberts also said all parties agree nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s decision of how race affected them through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise — meaning applying students are still at liberty to discuss how race has impacted them throughout their lives.

Hinojosa is now calling on universities to continue substantial outreach and recruitment of underserved students in underserved communities.

“For those that don’t want to visit their own systemic barriers that they present, we’re putting them on notice,” he said.

“They want to continue those legacy admissions programs, continue to grant … unearned privilege to people simply because they’re an alumni. Let them continue to do it. We’re going to challenge them,” he added.

“They want to continue to rely on SATs and ACT scores that have a disparate impact and don’t really show much about the value. Those don’t determine someone’s value. They don’t determine someone’s talent,” Hinojosa said. “And we’re gonna challenge so they can make it easy to undo the changes by themselves. Or we can do it the hard way. And we are prepared to do whatever it takes, because history is on our side. Justice is on our side.”